Santa Barbara County reports more than 1200 new COVID-19 cases and one related death

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded 1,253 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Public Health said the adult who died was 18-29 years of age, had no underlying conditions and lived in the Lompoc area.

Taking a city-by-city look at the new 1,253 COVID-19 cases according to the Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard:

Santa Barbara: 288

Santa Maria: 226

Isla Vista: 174

Goleta: 107

Lompoc: 95

Orcutt: 70

Goleta Valley & Gaviota: 86

Unincorporated South County: 55

Santa Ynez Valley: 45

Unincorporated North County: 37

For a city-by-city look at daily cases, active cases and more in the county, click here.

The total amount of active cases in the county stands at 4,883 with 63 patients hospitalized as of Thursday evening.

72.5% of hospital beds and 67.1% of ICU beds in the county are in use.

According to the data dashboard, 64.9% of the county is fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. For information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccines, click here.

If you test positive or get sick after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, community guidelines say you can help stop the spread by following the guidance from the Public Health Department.

For information on where to get a COVID-19 test in Santa Barbara, click here.