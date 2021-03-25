Lompoc teachers got their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. — Nearly 300 people got their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Lompoc Valley Medical Center hosted the vaccine rollout. Patients included 65 and over and teachers.

Many of the teachers receiving their second dose are already back in the classroom. In-person learning began for some teachers as early as November for some select students.

Bruce Robertsons is a 4th and 5th-grade teacher at Vista del Mar Union Elementary School. He was able to hold off going to in-person learning until after he received his second dose.

“I opted to wait for my second shot," said Robertson. "I’m ready. I’m excited to be back in the classroom. Our students are really excited to be back in the classroom.”

Casey Hynes is a special education teacher at Valley Elementary. She went back to in-person teaching with limited students in November.

“It makes me more comfortable knowing that I won’t be bringing anything back to my students," said Hynes. "Or just that we can help stop the spread in general in the community.”

Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COO said if you're looking to get vaccinated to go to their website to signup. When you're eligible they will call and schedule you.