COVID-19 West Coast variant concerns Santa Barbara doctors

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — California saw its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases during the winter holidays. Doctors believe California’s numbers were so high because of a West Coast COVID-19 variant, the C20 variant.

Infectious disease specialist from Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinics, Dr. David Fisk, said the C20 variant is 20% more infectious than the normal COVID-19 strain. The variant is believed to have been originated in Santa Clara County. Now the C20 variant is the main version of COVID-19 spreading in Santa Barbara County.

“So it’s around enough and prevalent enough that has lead to the federal government to take some action on how COVID is managed California, Nevada and Arizona,” said Dr. Fisk.

A positive is Santa Barbara County Public Health shows our 7-day average of new cases is trending downward. On Wednesday the county’s 7-day average of new cases was 23.4. The 7-day average peaked at 453.7 new cases on January 8. The last time the 7-day average was below 24 was Halloween eve, October 30.

While Santa Barbara County is currently in the red tier for reopening, Public Health experts are concerned the county will let up too early.

Nick Clay is Santa Barbara County’s Emergency Medical Services director. He encourages everyone to do their part by wearing a mask and physical distancing to prevent a fourth spike.

“At this stage, it only takes one weekend of Spring Break or folks getting nice weather and relaxing following those guidelines and we’ll end up sliding backwards,” said Clay. “We want to keep the momentum. And really build on that and move towards the orange tier.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has the C20 variant listed as a variant of concern. They also have the U.K. and South African variants listed as variants of concern.