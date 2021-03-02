February was Santa Barbara County’s deadliest month for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — One hundred and twenty people in Santa Barbara County died in February due to COVID-19, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health. Those deaths make up about 30% of those who died during the pandemic so far.

While more people died in January due to COVID-19, 131, slightly more people died per day in February than January, 4.44 to 4.23. Combined January and February saw 251 of the 413 deaths during the pandemic.

According to their obituaries, these people were military veterans, neighbors, mothers, fathers, grandparents and friends.

Before the holidays, July and August were the deadliest months for COVID-19. In July, 31 people died. While in August, 33 people died. Santa Barbara County's first COVID-19 death was in April.

At the national level, the Center for Disease Control states February saw the biggest single-day deaths due to COVID-19. On February 12, 5,463 Americans died. While on February 4, 5,117 Americans died.

At the state level, the CDC states February 24 was California's deadliest day, 1,084 Californians died due to COVID-19.