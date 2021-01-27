Coronavirus outbreak at San Luis Obispo County jail declared over by sheriff’s office

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says an ongoing coronavirus outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail is now over.

The outbreak began on Dec. 10 which led to 63 inmates and seven staff testing positive, the sheriff's office said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

According to the SLO Sheriff's office, a positive case at the jail has not been linked to the outbreak since Jan. 12.

"The majority of the jail patients have done well, with one hospitalization and two emergency room visits. Everyone has been cleared from isolation, and the area of the Jail affected is no longer under quarantine," said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla in the release.

The jail is taking extra safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cipolla said. Since March, symptomatic people have been placed under quarantine and anyone who is entering the facility or were previously exposed to the virus is being made to quarantine as well. Staff are also given personal protective equipment and are screened and tested regularly.

Custody staff were offered the COVID-19 vaccine last week as part of the county's vaccination, plan which includes providing vaccines to jail staff.

In all, 84 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 36 deputies -- 16 patrol deputies and 20 jail guards -- have also tested positive.

The sheriff's office says increased cleaning measures and limiting outside visitors will continue as the pandemic continues beyond the jail walls.