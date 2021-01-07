Tenet Health administers second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tenet Health Central Coast employees started receiving their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, and ICU nurse Sarah Gabriel were among the first to receive the second vaccine dose.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations were administered three weeks ago.

Tenet Health Central Coast released a statement.

Tenet Health Central Coast is glad to report that we continue to see a strong interest from our employees wanting to receive the vaccine and we are continuing to offer vaccine clinics for our employees. The vaccine is one of the important, multiple layers of safety that we can provide to our employees whom are eager for the inoculation, and we are working quickly to protect as many as we can as soon as possible. Tenet Health Central Coast

