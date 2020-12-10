Santa Barbara County reports latest coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus death on Thursday, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 140.

According to the public health department, this person was an Orcutt resident between the ages of 50 and 69. This person had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

This latest death is not associated with any outbreaks at shared living facilities.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the county health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 172 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.