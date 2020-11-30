SLO County records 2 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported two new coronavirus deaths on Monday. These new deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 38.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, one person was in their 60s and the other was in their 80s. Both had underlying conditions that made them particularly vulnerable to severe illness, public health officials said.

A death is considered coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take weeks to verify.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials are asking the public to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing a face covering in public, practicing physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings with people who live outside of your own home.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.