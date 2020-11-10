COVID-19 cases still too high to drop Santa Barbara County to a less restrictive tier

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County says the latest report card on COVID-19 testing numbers shows it will remain in the "substantial" red tier until positivity rates drop enough to land in the "moderate" orange tier.

The goal of hitting orange in October came close, but did not meet the criteria, in part, because of increases noted in the Isla Vista community near UC Santa Barbara.

The county has also launched a new dashboard of information for the public to view.

There are many options to determine the number of cases, geographical areas of concern, demographics, trends and medical data such as hospitalizations and ICU cases.

"There are new interactive data charts," said Assistant Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Terri Maus-Nisich. "They tell the local story of COVID-19."

She said it will help the public make their own best decisions.

The existing dashboard has received over 2-million views since it was launched.

The new information now posted has two goals. It will tell the story of how the pandemic has impacted the community. It will also give some insights on what may be coming in the weeks and months ahead.

In recent weeks, Santa Barbara County has remained stable, even though it has not improved. Other nearby areas, such as Los Angeles County have seen concerning increases in COVID.

The new information on the dashboard was a collaborative effort with several agencies and economic analysts.

"I'm not a data nerd," said Supervisor Joan Hartmann. She said however, this is what the county has wanted. She hopes to use the format for other county departments.

The information is also available with a simple click, in Spanish.

