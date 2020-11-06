Santa Barbara County reports new coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded a new coronavirus-related death on Friday. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 131.

According to the public health department, the person was a resident of unincorporated Northern Santa Barbara County. They were over 70 years old, but did not have underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

This death is not associated with any outbreaks at local nursing or retirement facilities.

A death is considered to be coronavirus related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take days to weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 39 new coronavirus cases Friday. There have been 10,128 cases and 131 deaths to date.