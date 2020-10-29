The COVID spread in Isla Vista was not a surprise to reporter-photographer Max Abrams

Coronavirus

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - As students began populating the densely crowded town of Isla Vista near UC Santa Barbara in late August and early September, health officials called the jump in COVID-19 cases a spike. It was no surprise to reporter-photographer Max Abrams.

Abrams is the editor of the Daily Nexus paper at UCSB.

He and his staff have been documenting the street scene and late night parties that have traditionally been part of the Isla Vista lifestyle for years. Some nights it's in the hundreds, and other nights it's been much smaller. But that doesn't mean the issue has gone away.

New clusters were just reported earlier this month followed by a statement from county health officials about other coronavirus concerns they were investigating through contact tracing.

Abrams says it isn't a surprise to him or his staff. He stopped short of saying it was surprising the health department was doing what he was doing, going out into the hottest spots at the prime hours to have conversations with those who were in large crowds without proper protections.

"Some people just genuinely don't care," said Abrams. "We've got a pretty large at risk population," he said noting the senior housing in Isla Vista and many families living on the western end of the community. "To think that it is not going to hurt someone or it is only going to have a minimal affect is just not the right thing to do, is just wrong."

Abrams has hundreds of photos for his hours of walking through the streets seeking evidence of the tightly packed gatherings. He is careful to look at each site to see if it is clearly more than what would be considered the bubble of people who live in the same place. That could be, in some cases, as many as 25 in one multi-room large house.

In many cases he has seen gatherings of 50-100 both on the properties and stacking nearby on the street. The images show few wearing masks.

The issue has been a red flag for UCSB school officials, the Santa Barbara County Health department, the Isla Vista Community Services District, and the office of Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. All have launched a full court press on IV with an educational outreach, emails, and ordinances that come with hefty fines.

Abrams says UCSB has also issued a strongly worded message to students about the consequences of violating a county health order.

The images captured by Abrams have been solid evidence of the potential expanding crisis.

Pictures from the unmasked street scene groups have been used on NewsChannel 3 and the Los Angeles Times.

Along the way, Abrams has been confronted and taunted, up close, for taking the pictures.

He and his staff say they have been open about who they are and what they are seeking.

