Second coronavirus-related death reported at California Men’s Colony

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported a second coronavirus-related death at the California Men's Colony.

The additional death was reported on the CDCR's COVID-19 tracking site.

According to CDCR, there have been two COVID-19 deaths at the California Men's Colony and 296 other people are reported to have recovered.

Currently, two inmates at the state prison are considered infectious. Six other inmates who tested positive have been released.

The first prison's first COVID-19 death occurred in September, after a prisoner died at the hospital after being transported for treatment.

The prison is located on Colony Drive in San Luis Obispo County, north of the city of San Luis Obispo.