San Luis Obispo County Health officials discuss state COVID-19 case reporting issues

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo is experiencing inaccuracies with case numbers.

Public Heath Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein spoke about it during Wednesday's news conference. She mentioned ongoing technical issues in the statewide data base causing reported positive case numbers to be lower that they are in actuality.

Right now, SLO County is approaching 2,000 cases, just under that milestone at 1,970.

Dr. Borenstein said hospital numbers have slowly gone up. She expressed concern about outbreaks like the one at the California Men's Colony.

The County has been reporting around 40 daily cases the past two weeks. It's unknown how much higher the case numbers are, but it is a concern.

Dr. Borenstein said there's no timeline when this might be fixed, but that's a high priority for the state.

"As we learn more information, we will continue to make our public aware of this issue, and obviously, it's important to have all of our positive cases known, so that we can begin that important work of outreach investigation and contact tracing," Borenstein said.

Dr. Borenstein also said healthcare services, including hospitals remain open and are safe.

The county is seeing a significant drop off in medical visits, including vaccinations. They are still required for child care services and schools.

Four small private schools in the County have applied for waivers to allow for in-class instruction.

Dr. Borenstein said there is now guidance yet for youth sports from the state. While no contact is allowed, training is permissible, with athletes and teams now able to conduct drills during practices.