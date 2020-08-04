System error forces Santa Barbara County to switch back to manual COVID death counting

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- 28 people in Santa Barbara County died from COVID-19 and were not properly. Those deaths were between June 22 and July 27.

Santa Barbara County Public Health director Van Do-Reynoso said the problem happened due to a system error at the state level. She added the system error also affected more than just Santa Barbara County. At least two other counties.

Now Do-Reynoso said Santa Barbara County will go back to their original system of counting the death certificates themselves as they get them. She said the county used that system before the state added their own system as part of the reopening stages.

California Department of Public Health will host a press conference at noon Tuesday to address their COVID-19 updates.