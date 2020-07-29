Resident at Templeton nursing facility the 12th coronavirus-related death in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County has reported its 12th coronavirus-related death.

This is the eleventh death in the county this month.

This person was in their 80s and lived at the Vineyard Hills Health Center, a nursing facility in Templeton that is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, two other residents of the facility were reported to have died from the disease. In total, four residents and one former resident of the facility have died since the outbreak began.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family as we mourn this loss,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Each of us plays a role in preventing outbreaks in SLO County. Every time we make the choice to take precautions like wearing a face covering in public and maintaining six feet of distance from others, we help stop the virus from spreading and infecting our most vulnerable community members.”

San Luis Obispo County has recorded 1,710 cases of COVID-19. 381 people are recovering at home and 13 people are hospitalized.

