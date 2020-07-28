10th, 11th deaths from coronavirus complications reported in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported its tenth and eleventh deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The two people both lived at a nursing facility in Templeton that is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. They were both in their 80s and were considered particularly vulnerable with underlying health conditions, the county said.

Three residents and one former resident of this facility, the Vineyard Hills Health Center, have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has partnered with Compass Health in an effort to stop the spread of infection and prevent a larger outbreak.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Outbreaks at residential facilities are especially dangerous—and we can all play a role in stopping them before they start. Every time you make the choice to take precautions like wearing a face covering in public and maintaining six feet of distance from others, you are helping stop the virus from spreading through the community and infecting our most vulnerable neighbors.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,689 positive cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. 13 people are currently hospitalized, four of which are in intensive care units.

