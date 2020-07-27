Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations up but death rate and ICU rate down

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County, California and United States have seen an explosion of COVID-19 confirmed cases. In the first three and a half weeks of July, Santa Barbara County has seen nearly half its confirm cases during 20-week pandemic. However the death rate and ICU rate from the virus has slowed in Santa Barbara County.

So far in July, according to the Santa Barbara Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, 2,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported. While there are 87 more active cases on July 24, last reported day, than on July 1, 2,883 people have recovered.

Santa Maria has seen the most cases in Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard showed in June 769 cases were reporting and so far in July 1,439 in Santa Maria. A total of 2,496 in Santa Maria has tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Santa Barbara has also see a major increase. Of the 667 confirmed cases, 383 have come so far in July. Another 192 tested positive in June. Only 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the first two and a half months of the pandemic.

The Santa Barbara Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard shows there are 85 people hospitalized, 26 of which are in the intensive care unit (ICU), due to COVID-19. 32 people in Santa Barbara County have died from the virus. There are 46 more people hospitalized as of July 24 compared to July 1, with five more people in the ICU. Three people in Santa Barbara County have died so far in July due to COVID-19, compared to 17 in June. And people going into the ICU slowed from a change of 11 more cases during the month of June to a change of 5 more cases.