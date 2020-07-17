‘Wear face mask outside’ message for this weekend from local leaders

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- State and local leaders are urging people to wear a face mask and while outside. This week Governor Gavin Newsom started the extra messaging, and Santa Barbara County officials have continued it.

Officials this weekend across the county will be spreading mask education and offering free masks for those who don't have one.

Spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Raquel Zick, said mounted sheriff deputies will be on horseback on county beaches and trails enforcing mask wearing and promoting physical distancing.

While in Downtown Santa Barbara on State Street, downtown ambassadors will also be handing out free masks and reminding people to wear them.

Governor Newsom is making the push due to increased transmissions statewide and rising hospitalization numbers of COVID-19 in California. He hopes more distancing and mask wearing will help get California's rising number under control.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health data, in July 260 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in California. During the 19 weeks of the pandemic 544 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara. Thursday 44 new cases were confirmed in Santa Barbara.