Santa Barbara bars and brewpubs prepare for possible second COVID-19 closure

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County bars, breweries, brew pubs and similar drinking establishment might have to close again. A rise in new COVID-19 cases is a concern for California's Governor and public health officials.

Sunday Governor Gavin Newsom closed those businesses in seven counties. Another eight counties, including Santa Barbara, were recommended to close bars.

This potential closure comes about a month after restaurants and businesses that serve food were allowed to open. Many Santa Barbara bars added food sales in order to open with those restaurants. In the Governor's order, food must be on the same transaction as alcohol in order to sell alcohol.