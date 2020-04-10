7th Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the seventh Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employee to test positive for COVID-19.

The deputy is recovering at home.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the deputy last worked patrol in the Santa Maria area last Friday.

The deputy went home during that shift after beginning to experience symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

The deputy was tested on Saturday and has been self-isolating at home in San Luis Obispo County while awaiting results of the test.

The test returned positive on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office consulted with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and determined that no one else required isolation as a result of this case.

The department's sixth employee to test positive was announced last week.