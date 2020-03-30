Emergency relief fund set up to help Carpinteria by community members

Coronavirus

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Moving quickly in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis, Carpinteria community leaders have rallied together to create the 93013 fund.

It will help non-profit groups in need that will back fill when specific sectors of the community find themselves suffering from a loss of funds during the economic downturn and impacts from the virus .

Already more than $60,000 has been raised.

Those in need can apply on line.

A specially chosen board which includes city officials and community leaders will decide how the money is allocated.

It is being coordinated by the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Sunset Charitable Foundation.

They are hoping it will ease some of the expected disruption from the Covid-19 impacts on the Carpinteria Valley and those who live and work there.

For more information go to : www.93013fund.org.

