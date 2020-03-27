Lane Farms in Goleta offers customers open-air shopping environment

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif.- Some shoppers that are trying to avoid crowded grocery lines have been turning to Lane Farms for their fresh produce needs.

The Lane family has been farming in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area since 1868 and their produce stand at 308 S. Walnut Lane has been operating since 1939.

They grow and pick many of their fruits and vegetables.

Owners John and Ruth Lane recently added a hand-washing station in front and say their customers like shopping in the open-air environment. The stand is doing a brisk business but there is plenty of room to shop and it usually has just a handful of customers at a time.

The produce stand is open seven days a week starting at 10am.