Santa Barbara County bars, wineries urged to close

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Public Health Department is urging bars, wineries, pubs, nightclubs and more to close in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This is all in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said the businesses should immediately close to the public due to the new recommendations from the state.

This includes any and all bars that are planning to participate in St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

"While many bars, nightclubs and pubs traditionally hold events for St. Patrick’s Day, these are particularly dangerous at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, as they could result in widespread transmission of the disease in Santa Barbara County," SBPD said in a press release.

Restaurants and other facilities that serve food on site are encouraged to switch to delivery or takeout orders exclusively.

Grocery stores and other activities including food bank distribution sites are not being asked to close at this time as their services are considered to be critical to the community.