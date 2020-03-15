Eastside church gives back during coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A local church is helping those impacted by concerns over the coronavirus. St. George Church in East Santa Barbara is giving out free food every Sunday, starting March 15, until the coronavirus situation has passed.

The church will also help with free daycare for local healthcare professionals so that they can continue to work while their children are home from school.

St. George Church is located at 1032 East Mason Street in Santa Barbara. They will be giving out food to the first 80 families that come on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

They will then offer games and activities for children until 4 p.m.