Immigrant Communities Face Mental Health Struggles Amid Increased ICE Enforcement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Heightened immigration enforcement under new federal policies is causing significant mental health challenges for immigrant communities, experts say. Anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are becoming more prevalent as individuals grapple with fear for themselves and their loved ones.

Anand Mehta, executive director of AMFM Healthcare in the San Diego region, highlighted the deep psychological toll of these enforcement actions during a recent interview. “Fear from ICE orders can lead to significant mental health challenges,” Mehta said. “That constant worry about being deported or people you love and care about being deported can manifest physically, affecting sleep, appetite, and overall well-being.”

Beyond immediate stress, these fears contribute to long-term issues such as social isolation and loss of trust in the environment, Mehta explained. To combat these effects, he urged individuals to prioritize mental health through relaxation techniques, mindfulness, and establishing daily routines that provide stability.

“Spend time with your community, support groups, and lean on your loved ones,” Mehta advised. “Stay informed—not just about what’s happening in the country but about your rights. Connect with local organizations, and most importantly, seek professional mental health care.”

For immigrant families, especially those with children, Mehta emphasized the importance of fostering open and age-appropriate conversations. “We want our kids to feel safe,” he said. “Be honest, be gentle, and reassure them that the family’s plan is to stay together.” He also encouraged families to maintain normalcy through routines, hobbies, and educational activities.

While many immigrants facing enforcement actions struggle with fear, the mental health impact extends to those with legal status as well, Mehta noted. Many individuals are deeply concerned for their friends, relatives, or community members who are vulnerable to deportation.

As immigration enforcement continues to be a pressing issue, Mehta urged those affected to seek out available resources. “Know that support is out there,” he said. “There are services, whether virtual or in-person, to help individuals and families navigate this difficult time.”

For those seeking mental health support, organizations like AMFM Healthcare and local community resources provide critical services to address the ongoing emotional toll of immigration policies.