SLO County Previews “SUN Bucks” for Families this Summer

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The state of California is restarting a new summer food program to help families make healthy food choices this summer. Maritza Perez from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department spoke with your News Channel to talk about "SUN Bucks."

The Summer EBT program known as "SUN Bucks" provides families $40 for food in the months of June, July, and August, totaling $120. The program ensures children have access to nutritional meals and food even when they're not in school.

"It's important, certainly to keep the nutrition going, right? A lot of kids getting their food from school, reduced or free lunches, and then in the summertime that goes away. So this helps with that," Perez explains.

The county says children who qualify for free or reduced lunch at their schools will automatically be mailed the SUN Bucks EBT card. The California Department of Social Services says children in foster care, experiencing homelessness, attending Head Start, and/or are considered a runaway are also categorically eligible and are automatically enrolled.

Families will have 122 days to use their food benefits, any unused balance that is left over after the 122 days will expire.

"SUN Bucks, you can use them at grocery stores, farmers markets, anywhere that accepts CALfresh benefits. So this is food that is cold, not warmed, not things like vitamins, so things that you find on the shelves, anything with the nutritional label, and that's cold."

If you are unsure if your child qualifies for the SUN Bucks program, the county suggests checking in with their school before September 2nd, 2025. Visit the California Department of Social Services website to learn more.