Allan Hancock College opens new Student Health Center at Santa Maria Campus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock Community College opened a new Student Health Center on the Santa Maria Campus this week.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was presented by AHCC President, Kevin G. Walthers. College staff said the celebration had a great response from many students who attended and toured the 4,246 square-foot facility.

College representatives said they are dedicated to give students all of the support needed to complete college and that begins with their physical and mental well being.

The state of the art building has rooms for physical exams and counseling sessions. There is also a student closet for clothing needs and a food pantry. The college's Basic Needs Center will run the food pantry to provide students with free food.

College staff said the health center is a safe space and non-judgement zone. Health care professionals offer students access to comprehensive health and wellness services. Students do not need to show proof of insurance. They can receive nursing assesments, treatment for minor injuries, reproductive health services, and referrals to external healthcare providers.

Students can receive mental health services following a short-term care model, providing students with crisis counseling, substance abuse, stress and anger management.

Other resources including during the college's Wellness Wednesday include: acupuncture, massage therapy, overdose prevention, nicotine cessation, and student accident insurance.

All services are provided by a nurse practitioner, a registered nurse, and medical assistants, all working within a holistic healthcare model.

“Our Student Health Center will serve as a sanctuary for care, support, and healing,” said Hancock Student Health Services Coordinator Alex de Jounge. “It will be a place where students can seek not only medical care but also mental health support and resources for maintaining a healthy and balanced life.”

Hancock Associated Student Body Government President Angela Ruiz said having so many health and wellness services in a single hub on campus is a significant benefit to students.

“For a lot of us, taking care of our health can be a challenge—whether it’s a cold that’s keeping us from class, mental health struggles that feel too big to handle, or just finding the time to check in with ourselves,” Ruiz said. “Having this Health Center on campus means that we no longer have to worry about where to go when we’re feeling off or need some support.”



The new center is located in building J on the northern end of the college’s Santa Maria campus off Parking Lot 6.

To learn more about Student Health Services at Hancock, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/studenthealth.