Pediatrician shares health tips for parents as kids return to school in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pediatrician in Santa Barbara wants to share some health tips for parents as kids return to school this week.

Dr. Amrilyn Mendoza of Sansum Clinic now part of Sutter Health says some anxiety can be normal for kids.

She suggests parents talk with your child about what to expect when school starts.

Write down and share the school schedule in a way that suits your family.

And gradually shift bedtime and wake-up time by 10 to 15 minutes a day.

Also keep in mind its still summer when the weather is warm.

"Returning to school in late August is pretty warm ... some of our hottest days are in September ... so it's important to take water bottles to school and use it as a way to monitor hydration," said Mendoza.

Parents can also encourage your child to reconnect with school classmates to build excitement for returning to school.



