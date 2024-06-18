Local air quality impacted by fires burning in the state

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Air Pollution Control Districts are busy during fire season.

Santa Barbara County's Air Pollution Control Officer Aeron Arlin Genet said fires burning far away can still impact local air quality.

"We can get impacted from smoke from wildfires hundreds of miles away," said Arlin Genet," Smoke and ash contains very small particles that affect our lungs and hearts."

Sometimes the smoke doesn't disperse, other times is it blown into other communities

Districts have issued alerts about unhealthy conditions due to the Post Fire during in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Fine particles reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups in northeastern Ventura County.

Ventura County Air Quality Meteorologist Tommy Winning has been monitoring the Post Fire that started in Gorman over the weekend.

"Once the sun came up and the air started circulating again it cleared up a little bit ,but we will still be experiencing moderate air quality the rest of the week."

People with health issues should try to limit their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Sensitive groups includes young children and seniors with heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema.

Measured values of air quality conditions can change rapidly during fires and windy weather.

Counties have monitoring stations that provide the latest information to the region.

For real-time air quality data visit https://www.ourair.org or https://www.airnow.gov

Workers and residents can also sign up for alerts on those websites or follow districts on social media.

Whenever residents see or smell smoke they should take the following precautions:

• Stay indoors as much as possible, in rooms with air filtration devices

• Close windows and doors unless it is too hot outside

• Operate air conditioners in recycle or recirculation mode and replace filters

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

. Outdoor workers should wear N95 masks

Your News Channel will have more on air quality issues tonight on the news.