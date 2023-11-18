SBCC students document Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk to

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Susan G. Komen 3-Day-Walk to win the battle with breast cancer is well underway.

It kicked off in Del Mar, California on Friday.

Santa Barbara City College students are documenting the event.

"My mother was a part of it for a long time," said SBCC student Hayden Orchard, "So, I thought it would be a great subject for the documentary, to cover and show people what really goes on here and the community that its built."

Anchor Beth Farnsworth is also walking.

While a majority of the participants are women, Farnsworth said husbands, fathers and brothers are walking, too.

They walk 20 miles per day.

This the 20th anniversary of the event.

It's namesake Susan G. Komen died of breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 36.

Walk organizers are committed to raising awareness and funding to help find cure.

They also say 3 days, 60 miles is not as hard as breast cancer.

They finish on Sunday at Waterfront Park at the port in San Diego.

For more information visit https://the3day.org