Day of Hope: New Mission Hope Cancer Center physician providing palliative care for patients

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A new physician at Mission Hope Cancer Center is now providing enhanced, specialized palliative care for its patients.

"I am really excited to help expand palliative care here at Marian Medical Center and at Mission Hope and provide extra support for patients, especially those at Mission Hope undergoing cancer treatment," said Dr. Sikandra Tank.

Tank joined the Mission Hope staff in March, and over the past several months, she has helped grow the new palliative care program at the cancer center.

"Palliative care is a specialized care medicine that helps to enhance the quality of life and reduce suffering in patients who are diagnosed with serious illnesses," said Tank. "It's a multi-faceted approach to caring for patients, so we sometimes focus on pain and symptom management as it relates to their chronic illness. Sometimes we just focus on their psycho-social aspects, their spiritual aspects and how it affects their care."

Often times mistaken for hospice, Tank points the two approaches are similar, but at the same time, are also different.

"What makes it different is that palliative care can be offered to a patient at any course during diagnosis with a serious illness," said Tank. "Hospice care in generally for patients who are no longer seeking curative treatment because it's not beneficial for them or whether they choose to not go any longer to seek it."

Having joined the Mission Hope staff earlier this year, Tank is now gearing up to experience her first Day of Hope.

Now in its 10th year, the Day of Hope is an event is a major fundraiser that directly benefiting patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

"I think everyone in their lives, whether it's personally or through a friend or family member, are affected by cancer at some point," said Tank. "We have a great cancer center here on the Central Coast, and I think the Day of Hope is not only important to help support the cancer center, but mostly, to support our cancer patients who are undergoing cancer treatment here at Mission Hope."

On Aug. 23, starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of volunteers representing dozens of team will be located throughout the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities at street corners, intersections, parking lots, schools, churches and other highly visible locations.

Participating teams members will once again be selling special edition $1 Santa Maria Times. In addition to the newspaper sales during the morning, a car parade is scheduled as well. Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, dozens of cars will travel through the city before finishing at Mission Hope.

Money collected will go to help fund the myriad of support services, programs and resources provided by Mission Hope, such as gift cards for gas, utilities and groceries, as well as free transportation. Donations also help the center continue to stay on the cutting edge of cancer care by purchasing state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

"What makes Day of Hope so special is that no man is an island is what I've learned in my field," said Tank. "Everyone needs the support of their family and friends, especially as they're enduring cancer treatment, and the Day of Hope is a great opportunity for the community to come together to support our local patients undergoing cancer treatment."

