Reduced price summer swim lessons begin in Santa Barbara

Swimming lessons begin next week in Santa Barbara and the Parks and Recreation department says there are still openings.
today at 11:07 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department has reduced prices for summer swimming lessons and it is encouraging parents to enroll their kids.
The youth swim lessons will be at the  Los Banos del Mar and Ortega Park Pool.
Aquatics Supervisor Tony Sholl says swimming lessons help to build confidence with those going into the water at the beach, a pool or on a vacation where water is part of the activities.


The city says the lessons improve water safety, physical development, cognitive functions, socialization and confidence building.

There are different levels of swimming instructions available up to age 12.

The two week classes cost $50.-$55.

(There's also financial help available through the PARC Foundation.)


For more information go to: City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation swimming lessons.

