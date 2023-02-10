Skip to Content
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building

John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The new site for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's Sharehouse is gaining more financial support as components to the project are coming together.

The site at 80 Coromar in Goleta was formerly a computer refurbishing company, now in the process of a conversion.

It will have additional storage for food products and ten times the refrigeration capacity as the current and outdated Foodbank location.

Congressman Salud Carbajal has delivered $1.5-million in federal funds to the Foodbank for the work ahead to install all that is needed to have the Sharehouse ready by October.

The federal funds were part of the  Foodbank's goal of $20-million  to purchase and renovate the Sharehouse.  

The much larger site will have 80,000 pounds of food and it will be capable of serving the area on a daily basis and during a disaster when roads for food delivery could be cut off.

Congressman Carbajal and Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin toured the Sharehouse to see how the money will be spent and who will benefit.

The site also includes the educational Nutrition Promotion Center and administrative offices.

