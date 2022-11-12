Special fundraiser held to support a San Diego veterans hospital

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special fundraiser has been held on Veterans Day to help vets with traumatic physical injuries.



The newly organized group called "Beyond the Teams" held a special lunch at the Santa Barbara Veterans Building Friday.



The money raised will go to the VIP Neuro Rehabilitation center in San Diego.

It is a veteran run facility to help vets with their neurological injuries.

One of the organizer of the event was an honored Navy sea.

"Sometimes it is acute. Sometimes it is an immediate injury that does it. Sometimes it is a prolonged problems but the center there does a lot of good for a lot of people," said Retired Navy Seal Mark Brakebill.



Beyond the teams has also been raising money with special events including bike rides and boating events.If you are interested in more information or to make a donation go to: VIP Neuro Rehabilitation