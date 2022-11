MONTECITO, Calif. - A new urgent care is set to open in Montecito this week.

Directors at Cottage Health are excited to present the opening Cottage Urgent Care on Tuesday.

The urgent care is located on the corner of 1298 Coast Village Rd.

The property is shared with businesses as well as apartments.

The urgent care is about 2,700 square feet.

Cottage Urgent Care opens to the public on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.