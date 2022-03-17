Pandemic never cut out in-person meetings for Santa Barbara County Supervisors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Supervisors met live through the COVID-19 pandemic when many other boards and commissions went virtual.

That was noted by Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato during the COVID review at Tuesday's weekly meeting.

She said she reviewed many other boards and commissions in the area and could not find another one that had some form of in person presence like the Santa Barbara Supervisors had.

"It was important for the public to see you in here and to for you to be governing from your positions together and I want to thank you. I think it has made a big difference on how we got through this pandemic," said Miyasato.

The supervisors regularly wore masks at their meetings and kept their six-foot distance.

Equipment in the meeting room was sanitized regularly.

The supervisors were also remotely meeting from the Betteravia Government Center as well.

Public comments were taken via telephone.