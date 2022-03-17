Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 9:54 am

Pandemic never cut out in-person meetings for Santa Barbara County Supervisors

Santa Barbara Supervisors met live through the pandemic when many other boards and commissions went virtual
John Palminteri
Santa Barbara Supervisors met live through the pandemic when many other boards and commissions went virtual

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Supervisors met live through the COVID-19 pandemic when many other boards and commissions went virtual.

That was noted by Santa Barbara County CEO Mona Miyasato during the COVID review at Tuesday's weekly meeting.

She said she reviewed many other boards and commissions in the area and could not find another one that had some form of in person presence like the Santa Barbara Supervisors had.

"It was important for the public to see you in here  and to for you to be governing from your positions together and I want to thank you. I think  it has made  a big difference on how we got through this pandemic," said Miyasato.

The supervisors regularly wore masks at their meetings and kept their six-foot distance.

Equipment in the meeting room was sanitized regularly.

The supervisors were also remotely meeting from the Betteravia Government Center as well.

Public comments were taken via telephone.

Health
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content