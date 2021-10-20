Without an annual expos, a special outreach helps seniors with their annual flu shots

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Senior Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds is off the schedule for the second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a direct delivery of the influenza shots is underway.

The Santa Barbara County Health Department is visiting multiple pre-scheduled sites in four days to give out the shots to seniors who may have concerns about getting their shots elsewhere.

Laguna Housing and Presidio Springs locations on Laguna Street in Santa Barbara are among the locations. The target sites have been senior low income housing.

Special tables for check in details and a brief medical chat with doctors and nurses takes place prior to the shots.

In addition to the flu shots there are also COVID shots and Pfizer boosters available.

The shots give seniors the security they are looking for in what could be an active flu season compared to last year when the numbers were significantly down with the public largely inside or wearing masks outside.

