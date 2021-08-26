Financial and gift card incentives may encourage more vaccinations at college campuses

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students who are not vaccinated are learning of incentives that may encourage them to get a COVID-19 shot, especially by deadlines coming up in October.

Santa Barbara City College has started classes this week, and notified students a variety of protocols now and in the future.

The SBCC website has an "Important Notice fo Students, Faculty and Staff" that reads:

Based on the passage of Board Resolution No. 1 - COVID-19 Immunization, “full” COVID-19 vaccination is required by October 1, 2021; all students, employees, and members of the public should have their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna - or their first shot of Johnson & Johnson - vaccine by Sept. 17th in order to qualify for full vaccination by October 1st. Immunization verification must be provided to SBCC as a condition of:

Entering an SBCC campus building

Attending an in-person SBCC class

Using a service located off-campus

This applies to all students, employees, and members of the public unless they have obtained an approved exemption based on medical, disability, religious grounds, or a deferral based on pregnancy.

The campus has scheduled several vaccination clinics.

Timing is important for those who have not had their first shot. It they get their initial dose this week, they will have time to get their second dose by the deadline.

The process also comes with a $100. incentive after the second shot.

There are other schools with incentives in the form of gift cards up to $250. and also a chance to win a $5000. scholarship.

