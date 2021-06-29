Central Coast Public Health Departments closely monitoring dangerous Delta variant

Health

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health said the Delta variant is a lot more dangerous than the original version of COVID-19.

A variant of the COVID-19 virus, known as the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including here in the U.S.

The W.H.O and Los Angeles County are even now recommending masks indoors for everyone regardless of vaccine status.

LA County leaders say the Celta variant comprised half of all variants found locally in recent weeks.

At this time, we are not seeing mask guidance on the Central Coast.

Director Van Do-Reynoso says if someone feels more comfortable wearing a mask at all times, then the department supports that.

However, she said those who are still unvaccinated should be worried, even though Santa Barbara County has zero Delta variant cases right now.

That's because they are unprotected from all versions of COVID-19.

“The Delta variant reminds us that if you are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Do-Reynoso. “This is a good time to go get vaccinated, in order to protect yourself, in order to protect your family and community."

Do-Reynoso also mentioned the current masking guidance could change as the Delta variant situation unfolds.

Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Public Health said, in the meantime, they are monitoring the Delta variant closely.