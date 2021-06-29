COVID-19 Delta variant found in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Health officials announced the detection of the Delta COVID-19 variant in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

This is the first case of this variant in the county.

The variant, first identified in India, seems to spread more easily and quickly than earlier strains of COVID-19.

County officials are investigating this case to understand how the individual contracted COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent further spread of the variant.

“The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and is quickly taking hold in California,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease: get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask.”

County Public Health say the vaccines in use in the U.S. remain effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Recent research from Public Health England indicates that two doses of vaccine remain more than 90 percent effective at preventing severe illness from the Delta variant.

On June 15, the CDC labeled Delta as a variant of concern.

The CDC considers a variant “of concern” when there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease, and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

“This variant poses a threat, but we know how to stop its spread,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Get tested if you experience symptoms and be sure to protect yourself and your family by getting the vaccine. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time. Together, we can protect our community and put this pandemic behind us for good.”

For more information on variants identified in the County, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in the County, click here.

To make an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine, click here.