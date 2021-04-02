Santa Barbara County to wrap up Lompoc Mass COVID vaccination site, preparing for Santa Maria site

Health

SANTA BABARA COUNTY Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health is getting ready to wrap up at Lompoc's mass COVID vaccination site. The department is preparing to move onto Santa Maria's site.

The last day in Lompoc is Saturday and all appointments are filled.

Public Health plans to set up its mass COVID vaccination site at Allan Hancock College and begins Monday.

"It's very important," said site pod manager Jeanie Sleigh. "What it means to me is that we are really taking care of the community and our county."

So far, over 5,000 COVID vaccines have been distributed at the Lompoc site.

The plan is to distribute close to 9,000 by the end of the week.

If you would like to make an appointment at the Santa Maria site, click here.