Senior Center survives COVID-19 cases during vaccination delays in Santa Maria

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria has been expecting the COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents since the end of December.

Due to several delays, owners John and Sharon Henning of the care center say residents received their first dose of the vaccination mid January.

During the past month several residents and staff members were tested positive for COVID-19 including the director of nursing who tested positive on January 4th.

As of this week, the Hennings say the residents and staff members are recovering from the virus.

