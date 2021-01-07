Medical workers urging the public to help stop the dire risks as the coronavirus spreads

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - "Do not travel. Do not gather." Those are the direct words from the Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg within the last week. It comes as he sees a shocking number of COVID-19 cases in the care of medical workers.

He says even with the vaccine coming, the public needs to stay vigilant in the efforts to stop the virus spread.

"We have to stay creative," he said, with ways to interact.

Ansorg says the number of infectious cases since Christmas have doubled.

A visiting nurse from a Southern California hospital near Los Angeles was on a break in Santa Barbara and said she is seeing the impacts of the virus surge first-hand. The isolated patients, fighting for their lives, are unable to see their family members. The forecast for another surge is daunting at a time when beds, equipment and staffing are coming up short.

California health leaders say the spike in cases now is still linked to the Thanksgiving outbreak, where travel and gatherings increased across the region and throughout many areas of the country.

The full impacts of Christmas travel, also said to be a very busy time for those seeing family members and friends, will be felt later this month.

Health workers say it will likely be many months before the protective abilities of the vaccine will begin to have an impact on the virus.

