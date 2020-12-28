Furniture sales rise as stay-at-home order continues during pandemic

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While many businesses across the Central Coast struggle to survive during the pandemic, a family owned antique shop in Orcutt is seeing a rise in sales.

"I’m over the whole stay at home order ... I’m actually here looking for Christmas stuff," says customer Taylor Roach.

As the stay at home order continues across Southern California, Deja Vu Antiques in Orcutt is seeing more customers looking for something to spruce up their homes.

"They are so tired of sitting in that same couch same television looking at those same walls ... and so they’re wanting to change that so they come over here and they’re buying new dining room tables new consuls," owner Wendy Steller at Deja Vu Antique Mall.

Steller believes sales are also increasing because customers are looking for Christmas items to help raise their spirits.

"Oh my gosh one of the fun popular ideas that we had this year was taking an antique ceiling light plate and taking these really pretty bottle trees and putting them in there," says Steller.

Angelina Calahan likes shopping for her home so much that she became an employee at the store.

"I basically work to shop ha ha Ha it’s kind a hard there’s always a wonderful thing because there’s always wonderful things in here," says Calahan.

Calahan says the stay at home order has shifted her focus toward the inside of her home.

"Definitely ... you’re stuck at home more either same blank walls or are you saying enjoying my time here if you’re gonna be stuck in a certain spot you’re gonna want to enjoy it you’re gonna want to be able to look around and feel comfortable feel like it’s at home," says Callahan.

During the past few weeks Steller says sales have gone up an average of about 10%

"I’m hoping it’ll continue to stay that way and although I’d like it to stay that way with all my other fellow business owners," says Steller.

While stellar feels lucky to be doing okay during the pandemic, she says her heart goes out to other business owners who are struggling.

"All the restaurants and wineries. I’d like to see them open up to in the new year," says Steller.