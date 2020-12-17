Health care worker on the front lines speaks about hospitals in Ventura County

Health

VENTURA, Calif. - Hospitals in Ventura County are reaching capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket.

Dr. Mark Lepore who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Ventura County Medical Center he said the rising number of cases is being felt far and wide throughout the hospital.

“ERs are full, patients are waiting outside for us longer than we’d like them to,” Lepore said. “Once folks are needing hospitals they are often waiting in the emergency department, waiting for beds because there is no space for them.”

As of Thursday just over 4% of intensive care unit beds were still available. Lepore said it's taking a toll on health care workers.

“I was on for the last eight days and it was really heavy work and exhausting with a lot of sick patients,” said Lepore. “It's young people, it's older people, it's everywhere in between. We have also had staff members getting sick, and it is really hard to accept that and to try to figure out if anyone is needing to be admitted to the hospital themselves. It has really been hard to watch.”

Health experts say new cases aren't slowing down and more patients are expected in hospitals soon with very limited resources.

“I am really concerned about folks coming to the hospital and there not being a staff bed or not being a staff member to be able to be able to take care,” said said Lepore. “Every health care worker is tired and we are really concerned about that.”

