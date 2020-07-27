New bilingual COVID-19 signs being made as others go missing in Santa Barbara

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several COVID-19 signs in both English and Spanish, displayed in April, are all but gone in Santa Barbara.

It's unclear what's happened to them.

City officials have told NewsChannel 3 more are currently being made.

The signs were meant to make sure the city had a clear commitment to a message to the non-English speaking population. The same issue has been a priority in areas including Carpinteria and Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara's signs were on streets including Milpas, Cacique, and Cabrillo Boulevard. They were not permanently mounted.

The sign was originally shown by the City Council at a session early on during the coronavirus crisis to talk about the response to the pandemic.

The blue signs read on top: "stay home as much as possible and maintain social distance." Below it read: "Quédate en casa tanto como sea posible y mantenga la distancia social."

One sign was seen this past weekend on Milpas and Cota Street. It was at the sidewalk level, near the corner and partially blocked by a vehicle parked nearby.