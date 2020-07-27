Mask enforcement may get tougher in Santa Barbara

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a mask requirement in place to prevent the spread of the corona virus, the Santa Barbara City Council will discuss what to do with people who refuse to comply while they are in public and near others.

Over the weekend, downtown ambassadors offered masks to those who were not wearing them.

A statistical report will be presented to the council at Tuesday's meeting.

It's expected about 15 percent of the pedestrians and bike riders are not wearing masks. It's unclear what percentage will put one on if they are given a free one.

The city will look at stronger enforcement options.

In some Southern California communities, the mask rules are very strict. Violators can receive a fine of $300.

Santa Barbara County has favored education including signage, public service announcements and one on one contact to encourage people to wear a mask for their safety and the safety of others.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gregg Hart has said, wearing a mask, washing regularly, avoiding unnecessary trips where the public congregates, and keeping a six-foot distance from others is currently the strongest prevention against the virus.

The report to the Santa Barbara City Council can be found at : Santa Barbara Mask education update.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3. KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 News.

