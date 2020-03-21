Skip to Content
Marijuana dispensers open as essential business

Farmacy open during COVID-19
Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Businesses around Santa Barbara, California and the United States are closing during the COVID-19 health emergency. Among those businesses deemed an essential is medical marijuana stores. The Department of Public Health said dispensers are a medical essential like pharmacies.

Farmacy Santa Barbara is open Saturday and only allowing three customers into their store at a time. They have "X"s on the walkway in front of their store to help social distances people. They operations manager said on Sunday they will change their distribution to pre-sale only. A customer will they have the option to pick-up in store or have it delivered to them.

