Special cleaning products and services now in big demand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many types of cleaning products are coming off the shelves to help fight against the spread of coronavirus.



Some restaurants and bars are also using a special spray from Enviro-Master Services.



It was being applied Monday in the restrooms at O'Malley's on State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.



While using it Mario Muro said it is a strong sanitation product that lasts 13 days. The product is used "to disinfect the doors, the handles and the restroom," he said while holding a special electrostatic sprayer.

The company says its Enviro-Master’s Restroom Hygiene Service has a disinfectant containing active ingredients that are EPA-registered to kill Coronaviruses.



At the ACE Home Improvement Center on Gutierrez Street there is a section with "Anti-corona virus supplies. " The shelves are stocked as supplies come in during a time of great demand both at the warehouse level and from the consumers.



Available products cover a wide range. They include Clorox disinfecting wipes, Fantastic all purpose cleaner, Simple Green industrial cleaner, Spray Nine cleaner, Super Clean cleaner-degreaser and more.



The staff is also directing customers to ammonia and white distilled vinegar and showing them how to make cleaning solutions and also personal cleaning wipes using shop towels.

This process results in a sharply discounted price of pre-made products. They are anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-microbal.