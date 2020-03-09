Hoarding supplies creates friction with shoppers

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Watching some shoppers fill their cart with toilet paper and water has other shoppers who buy less sounding off during this time of worldwide health concerns.

Hoarding concerns have now led some major markets and big box stores to post signs with limits on quantities. Prior to this some customers were buying full baskets of important health related items.

At Costco in Goleta, one customer bought a basket full of N95 face masks and was indicating they would be resold in and around nearby UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista, a community of 20,000, largely populated by college students.

In Santa Barbara one grocery manager said a customer bought his final 17 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Not all stores are out of these supplies.

NewsChannel 3 showed local neighborhood stores, including Foodland, Friday that were still stocked.

Customers who are buying in moderation or in a normal fashion say they are shocked at the intense demand by others, and say their personal supply is adequate.

One local grocery store manager said Saturday a customer came in and purchased $175. worth of toilet paper.

Another customer asked for all of the hand wipes he had in stock.

A customer in Goleta "called out" a store manager when she noticed the price of multi-roll toilet paper had gone up $4. in one week.

Delivery sheets from wholesalers are showing the price to the stores is increasing on some of the essential items that are moving fast. In turn, the stores are increasing their price tags to consumers.

